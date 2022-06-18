Bowie Councilors discuss allowing structures on the reservoir side of the lake

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council this week discussed a new ordinance that would allow structures to be built on the Bowie Reservoir side of Lake Amon G. Carter with significant restrictions.

City Manager Bert Cunningham presented the ordinance asking the council to study it before they have a significant discussion and any vote. Councilors Laura Hefley and Jason Love were absent.

The ordinance proposal requires any dock, pier, boat house, walkway or boat ramp be attached at the property and they are considered accessory structures. Plans will have to be submitted to the city for review for both existing and new structures.

