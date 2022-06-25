Child, 9, enticed to truck, runs back home

The staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of someone attempting to entice a child into a vehicle using candy Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the report was made at 2:45 p.m. on June 22 on Smyrna Road. A nine-year-old girl told her stepmother that someone in a blue pickup tried to get her into the vehicle asking and enticing her with candy.

The youngster ran into the house and told her stepmother, who reported it to law enforcement.

“There is not a lot of information to go on, but we would encourage parents and other family members to remind their children to avoid any strangers who might try to lure them into a vehicle or to go with them anywhere,” explained Lawson.

As of Thursday, the only description was a four-door blue Dodge pickup. It is unclear at this time if it was a male or a female talking to the girl.

Anyone who has information about this case or a possible tip can call the sheriff’s office at 894-2871 or Crime Stoppers at 866-499-8477.

Calls to Crimestoppers remain anonymous and if any tip leads to an arrest, a reward may be provided.