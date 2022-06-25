Commissioners meet on June 27

Montague County Commissioners will continue with budget workshops when they meet at 9 a.m. on June 27.

Elected officials are asked to present their budget proposals to the court for consideration as work on the budget continues.

An executive session is slated to discuss the duties, evaluation and employment of the veteran’s service officer. Any action would take place back in open session.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District will submit its budget for consideration for fiscal 2022-23.

Other topics for Monday’s meeting will be: Consider the sheriff’s office accepting a pair of unanticipated revenue items, one for $500 from Chris Petty Enterprises to be put in machinery and equipment and one for $2,900 to purchase a Daisy inflatable BB gun range to use as a community outreach program to teach gun safety.

The court will pay an invoice from Trinity Air Conditioning for $39,900 for repairing an air conditioner/air exchanger at the jail. Previous direction was to use the federal COVID relief funds for this project.

Bids for gravel, base rock and oversize rock will be opened. A request for precinct one to park vehicles in the precinct two yard will be offered.

The consent agenda with minutes, bills, payroll and monthly reports rounds out the agenda.