County veteran’s service officer resigns

Montague County will soon be without a veteran’s service officer, after the commissioner’s court accepted the resignation of Colm Murphy effective after July 7.

The court went into closed session Monday to discuss what the agenda stated was “deliberations regarding the duties, evaluation and employment of the veteran’s service officer.”

In a letter dated June 24, Murphey thanked the county for his appointment to the position almost 10 years ago.

“Regretfully, over the past few weeks events have unfolded where I feel the veteran’s office can no longer prosper with me at the helm, so I offer my resignation from that position. If it please the court, I intend to remain until July 7th so I can finish out the claims I am currently working on,” states the letter.

