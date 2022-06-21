September 22, 1950 – June 14, 2022

Carrolton – Deborah Buck Jones, 71, died on June 14, 2022.

Visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on June 17 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A private family service will follow at a later date.

Jones was born on Sept. 22, 1950 in Nocona to Jim “J.M.” and Louise Miller Buck. She worked for Helen Farabee in Wichita Falls in My Health My Resources for 18 years. She married the love of her life, Richard Jones on July 11, 1975 in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Jeremy Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Jones, Corinth; children, Candace Jones, Gainesville and Justin Jones, Argyle; sisters, Jamie Coats, El Paso and Jennifer Grimes, Dallas and two grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Helen Farabee charitable organizations at helenfarabee.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.