Do not shoot fireworks in city limits

06/25/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

Fireworks at Lake Nocona. (Photo by Brendan Dunn)

Fireworks sales began on June 24 and go through midnight on July 4th, but citizens are reminded all three incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be discharged inside the city limits.
Violations can bring a ticket for a Class C misdemeanor and a fine up to $500.

