Doctors say woman bitten by rattler lucky to have survived

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Jennifer Duffin Goad is a country girl who lives at Montague. She has walked her family’s property for the past 30 years enjoying its beauty, but she also knows to watch for hazards like snakes.

On June 3 she took that walk just like always and a large rattlesnake bit her not once, but twice. It was the start of a painful journey that almost took her life. A path that includes seven days in the hospital 36 viles of anti-venom and unimaginable pain.

The 37-year-old Goad is married to Warren, and they have two sons, ages 12 and 16. They live at Montague next door to her parents, Charles and Faith Duffin, and her grandmother as the other neighbor.

The afternoon of June 3 she came home from work early and thought it was a nice day so she would go for a walk. She explains her granny’s property has a large stock tank that is very pretty and that was where she was heading.

While on the walk she was bitten by a rattlesnake. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.