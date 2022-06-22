Find family-friendly travel destinations

(Family Features) From the sunny beaches of Florida to the mountains of Montana, there are many ideal locations across the country for families and friends to visit together. When traveling with a group, booking a vacation home in these popular destinations allows families to stay under one roof and provides privacy and other family-friendly amenities like kitchens, private pools, backyards and more.

To help inspire families to travel and stay together, Vrbo announced its first ever Vacation Homes of the Year. The vacation homes meet a combination of selection criteria – including 5-star ratings, guest reviews, number of bookings and family-friendly amenities available – and represent a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and designs to meet the different tastes and vacation preferences for families.

Big Sky, Montana: This remote mountain lodge is located on 20 acres in the mountains near Yellowstone National Park. Outdoor enthusiasts can appreciate the hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and fishing, but the scenic views can be enjoyed by all kinds of travelers.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma: This pet-friendly modern cabin is perfect for extended families, multi-generational groups and those traveling with kids. It sleeps 18 people and comes with a spacious outdoor patio for grilling and a game room with 12 bunk beds.

East Hampton, New York: A short walk from Georgica Beach, this contemporary farmhouse features a gourmet kitchen, private pool and 15-foot screen in the home theater.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee: This cozy chalet is located near Dollywood and Smoky Mountain National Park and provides outdoor lawn games, indoor arcade games and a pool table.

Hilton Head, South Carolina: Featuring panoramic views of the ocean, this luxury beachfront house also has a heated pool, fully stocked chef’s kitchen and 24/7 concierge services.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: This oceanfront beach house sleeps 16 guests and has its own private pool and balconies overlooking the waves.

Sawyer, Michigan: A modern property near Lake Michigan, this getaway is a short walk or bike ride to Warren Dunes State Park and boasts multiple outdoor gathering spaces by the hot tub and firepit.

Telluride, Colorado: A perfect place for adventurous travelers and nature lovers, this mountain lodge is situated between Telluride ski resort and Mountain Village. It’s called “Overlook Haus” because of the breathtaking mountain views from almost every room.



