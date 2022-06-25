Forestburg athletics hosts a Lift-A-Thon

The Forestburg High School boys athletics hosted a Lift-A-Thon the final week of school on May 23. In the Lift-A-Thon each participant did a max lift on bench press, squat, and power clean. Each athlete then had people to sponsor them for how much they lifted or a sponsor could simply give a contribution. Twelve athletes participated in the Lift-A-Thon, lifting a total of 6,460 pounds. The top lifters were Jeremiah Perez, Nikolas Clure and Dylan Ronken. More than $2,700 was collected to spend on weights and other training equipment.