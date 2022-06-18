Grand jury returns five indictments

District Attorney Casey Hall reported five indictments from this week’s June session of the Montague County Grand Jury.
Robert Brown, 35, Wichita Falls, indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond.
Reggie Blair, 31, Nocona, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, $10,000 bond.
Joyce Carramao, 62, Nocona, credit/debit card abuse, $1,800 bond.
Lisa Ensey-Barnes, 43, Bowie, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $3,500 bond.
Alicia Hamner, 42, Bowie, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, $3,000 bond.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
