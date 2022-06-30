August 10, 1942 – June 22, 2022

ATHENS, TX – Jerry Dan Miller, 79, died on June 22, 2022 in Fort Worth.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Miller was born Aug. 10, 1942 in Athens to the late Isaac Nelson Miller Jr. and Vema Ray Boyd Miller. He grew up in Seagoville where he graduated high school and married his childhood sweetheart Barbara Holcomb. After graduating from East Texas State University with degrees in math and business, the family moved to Bowie, where he began his career with the Haggar Company.

Miller left the Haggar Company to start his own electrical contracting business, Botex Electric, which he operated in the Dallas Fort Worth until a few years ago. He retired permanently to Athens where he enjoyed ranch life, raising cattle and his most recent passion, raising Texas longhorns.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Miller; children, Terry Miller Raley, Toni Miller Sutton and Scott Allen Miller; brothers, Steve Miller and Larry Miller; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens.