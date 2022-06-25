Jim Bowie Days barrel racing, youth rodeo speed event winners

The first three nights of rodeo action of Jim Bowie Days saw lots of competitors take part.

The 4D barrel racing was on Monday night and had more than 100 riders. The youth rodeo was Tuesday and Wednesday night, split up by speed events and roping events.

In the 4D barrel racing, competitors were split into one of four divisions. The 1D division had the fastest times with McKinley Goodger winning with a time of 15.991.

The 2D division was won by Sierra Melby with a time of 16.491. The 3D division was won by Sage Tomeu with a time of 16.664. The 4D division was won by Tracy Oswald with a time of 17.501.

The next night saw the youth rodeo speed events. There were four different age groups and three events each.

In the six-and-under group, Leddy Munden won both poles (24.124) and barrel racing. She also nearly won the ribbon goat event, but Aubree Reed’s time of 10.320 was a hundredth of a second faster.

In the 7-10 age group, Ruth Ann Hutchison won the poles event with a time of 21.997.

In the barrel racing event Cooper Peek won with a time of 17.160. In the goat tying event Cali Blessing won with a time of 11.460.

In the 11-14 age group, Andi Wilson won both poles (24.000) and the goat tying event (10.070). Bella Star Morrison would go on to win barrel racing with a time of 15.998.

The 15-19 age group, Rylee Hardin won poles with a time of 20.897, Lindsey Kay Reichart win barrel racing with a time of 15.964 and Kalli Reed win the goat tying event with a time of 11.160.

The results for the second night of the youth rodeo were not posted by Friday morning. They will be in next week’s mid-week paper along with results from the big rodeo.

To see pictures from both nights and see the top five finishers in each event, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. See the full results at http://jimbowiedays.org/