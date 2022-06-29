Jim Bowie Days filled lots of contests, rodeo action

The 56th annual Jim Bowie Days was celebrated this past week with activities that involved the entire family.

Jim Bowie Arena was filled for the final night of rodeo action. Hannah Cook, Roanoke, was crowned the 2022 Miss Jim Bowie Days as Rexa Hand passed her 2021 crown to the new rodeo queen. Teagan Gage was named Little Miss Jim Bowie Days accepting the title from Kynlee Baker, 2021 Little Miss.

Saturday’s morning parade filled downtown with spectators for the morning ride. Margin Latham lead the parade as its grand marshal, followed by members of the Pioneer Court.

Read all about the parade, kiddie pet parade, turtles and frogs winners in you mid-week Bowie News along with lots of photos from the week’s activities.

Hanna Cook was crowned the 2022 Miss Jim Bowie Days Queen. (Photo by Cindy Roller)