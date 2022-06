A rider tries hard to hold on and not get bucked off. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

The rodeo clowns shined during a freestyle event in the arena. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

The Jim Bowie Days Rodeo closed out the last three nights of the week-long western celebration. People came out in big crowds to watch both amateurs and professionals from the United Professional Rodeo Association compete for big prize money. Read about all the results and see more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

Saddle bronc riding at Saturday night’s rodeo. (Photo by J bar S Photography©️)