Jim Bowie Days schedule

Thursday events

‘6:30 p.m. – Mutton bustin’ check-in

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo performance with FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble. Slack to follow rodeo.

Friday events

9:30 a.m. – “42” Tournament, Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Pelham Park. Sign up starting at 9 a.m.

2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crowning, Bowie Community Center

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’, Jim Bowie Rodeo Arena

7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentations at rodeo, followed by rodeo performance. Concert by Melissa Brooke Band at the community center afterward, $5.

Saturday events

9 a.m. – Indian Artifacts Show, community center

10:30 a.m. – Jim Bowie Days Parade, downtown

11 a.m. – Burger feed, community center

Noon – Kiddie Pet Parade, Second Monday covered pavilion

1 p.m. – Turtle races, pool pavilion

1:30 p.m. – Frog jumping, pool pavilion

1-5 p.m. – Free swimming at city pool

6:30 p.m. – Mutton bustin’ finals, rodeo arena

7:30 p.m. – Jim Bowie Rodeo, crowning of Miss Jim Bowie, rodeo. Concert/dance after at community center with Tin Rivers, $10.