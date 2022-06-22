Looking back at a few stories from 1969

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

During the next 12 months, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Looking back, will offer up a few of the top news or community briefs from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

Below are a few front page stories from the 1969 Bowie News.



Linda White Fitzner, Miss Wichita Falls 1969

April 3, 1969: Linda White wins crown

Linda Diane White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob White of Bowie was crowned 1969 Miss Wichita Falls, Saturday night at the Notre Dame High School Auditorium.

Miss White is a 1968 graduate of Bowie High School with honors. She is currently enrolled in the Midwestern University as a freshman. She is president of the freshman class; also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, which she serves as social and son director; member of the MU Choir; student center chorale, member of the folk group called “The Pattern People,” MU Band and freshman representative. She is also MU Feature Twirler and will perform in Fort Worth for the State of Texas Review.

She was crowned by the Miss Wichita Falls 1965, Mrs. Cathy Green Nelson. As Miss Wichita Falls, she will represent Wichita in the Miss Texas Pageant to be held in Fort Worth in July.

April 10, 1969: V.F.W. canteen manager fatally wounded here

Funeral services were held Monday, April 7th in the Burgess Memorial Chapel for Arthur Bruce Sadler who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bowie Memorial Hospital after he was shot at the front door of the Bowie VFW Hall at approximately 6:00 p.m. last Saturday.

Held and charged with murder is Frank Bouldin of 713 Pillar Street in Bowie. He is being held in the Montague County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond as set by Justice of the Peace J.T. Turner.

According to witnesses at the time of the shooting, Bouldin had been in the VFW Hall before the shooting and had an argument with Sadler who had been manager of the Canteen for about five years.

The witnesses stated that after the argument, Bouldin left the VFW and came back around six o’clock that evening. Bouldin then called Sadler to the front door and shot him right below the heart with a foreign made 22 cal. automatic pistol.

Mrs. Bouldin told authorities she was home working in the flower bed when Mr. Bouldin came home before six o’clock and then he left again. She didn’t know her husband even owned a pistol.

Arthur Bruce Sadler was born in Bowie on April 5, 1919 and died on his birthday. He was fifty years old.

June 26, 1969: City Council May Push For Bowie Sales Tax!

In the regular city council meeting Monday night, Mayor Lee W. Tucker held the most important business to be discussed until the closing minutes of the meeting. Mayor Tucker told members of the council that they should all start thinking seriously about calling for a city sales tax election Tucker said, “I think we should call for it. I’m for it, and will work for it and I hope it will pass.”

Most members present seemed to be in favor of it. Councilman Terry Morgan said he was in favor of one but didn’t think that the majority of the businessmen in Bowie would vote for a city sales tax. Morgan also stated that if the sales tax did pass, the city should lower the property tax in Bowie from 15% to 25%.

Councilman George Hoeldtke also was in favor of calling the election and thought the vote should be brought before the people before August 1, 1969.

The mayor indicated that the city the size of Bowie would realize anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000 extra revenue from a city sales tax. Mayor Tucker asked all members to be ready to do something about it when they meet again in two weeks.

September 11, 1969: The Loop Fails

One of the largest voter turnouts during an off year election jammed the polls Tuesday and stamped their approval to continue the construction of Highway 287 with an overwhelming majority county of 1,039 votes for and 335 against.

The total YES vote was well over the 974 votes which it took to pass proposition No. 1 on the ballot. On the other hand, the tables were turned on the construction of a north-east loop around Bowie.

Although a majority of the voters were in favor of the loop the proposition failed. There were 715 votes FOR the loop and 648 AGAINST. It would have taken 908 votes (two-thirds majority) for the loop to have carried.

Chamber of Commerce officials were all elated over the results reported on the outcome of the first proposition, but some showed signs of disappointment on the outcome of the vote county concerning the proposed loop.

August 28, 1969: $100,000 Allred Library Museum Planned for Bowie

Dr. James Doughty, acting chamber of commerce manager, Bill Brewer, chamber president, Earl Yarbro and chamber members Gene and John Bennett returned to Bowie Monday afternoon with some good news. The group of men met with U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough concerning the possibility of construction of a museum in honor of the late Gov. James V. Allred of Bowie.

While in Austin the men met with the State Librarian, Mr. Dorman Winfrey and his assistant Mr. Lee W. Brawner. While talking about the possible construction of the museum, groundwork was laid to also build a new library which would be part of the James. V. Allred Museum.

According to Dr. Doughty, a state-wide James V. Allred Foundation will be organized within the next week to ten days in an effort to solicit funds for construction of the facilities and also to seek and find facts and materials concerning Gov. Allred.

Doughty also stated Sen. Yarborough made several phone calls to Washington with the Department of Health, Education and Welfare seeking federal funds in help with the proposed Bowie project.

The building cost over $100,000 with money being furnished by the James V. Allred Foundation and the Texas State Library Title Two program.

According to Doughty, if all applications are approved from the state of Texas and from Washington, construction of the Library and Museum should be started within a year.

A permanent chairman for the James V. Allred Foundation will be appointed within the next two weeks and a site for construction the Allred Library and Museum (close to downtown Bowie) will be chosen.

Two experts from the Smithsonian Institute have already agreed to come to Bowie and help plan the museum without costs to the taxpayers.

Governor Allred was a native of Bowie.

Editor’s note: If you have any information about the Allred Library Museum proposal please share it with us 872-2247 or editor@bowienewsonline.com.