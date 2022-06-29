Love Like Laci Memorial a success

The Love Like Laci Memorial event last Saturday in Nocona saw hundreds of people come together to celebrate the recently deceased Laci Stone.

Laci was a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School who played golf at the University of the Southwest in New Mexico. She was killed along with five fellow members of her golf team and the coach in a horrific team bus accident in March. Her parents Hayden and Chelsi put on the event to raise money for a scholarship in her name and to continue her legacy.

Activities included a golf tournament with 32 teams maxing out the limit, along with a dinner and concert. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.