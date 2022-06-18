Meet the ladies of the Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Court

The Amity Club of Bowie hosts the Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crowning at 2:30 p.m. on June 24 at the Bowie Community Center West Hall.

The public is invited to attend and meet the ladies of the court: Linda Fitzner, Pioneer Queen and Duchesses Janet Morgan and Ireta Overstreet. Light refreshments will be served.

Learn more about these successful local women and their place on the Pioneer Court in your weekend Bowie News.