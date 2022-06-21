March 26, 1956 – June 13, 2022

NOCONA – Michael Ray Molsbee, 66, died on June 13, 2022.

Visitation was at 2 p.m. on June 18 at Molsbee Chapel followed by the service at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jose Cantu.

Molsbee was born to Robert David and Mary Nell Underwood Molsbee on March 26, 1956. He married Lupe Cantu on Sept. 10, 1977 and later they had two boys.

He worked as a self-employed rancher all of his life while doing odd jobs on the side to supplement when things were rough on the ranch. He loved working the land and raising cattle. Molsbee loved searching for arrowheads, fishing and having cookouts with his brother in laws and friends.

Molsbee is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lupe Cantu Molsbee; sons, Richard and Randall Molsbee, Nocona; siblings, Robert David, Hobbs NM, Deby Jennings, Mooresboro, NC, Joel Molsbee, Denton, Pam Groves, Nocona, Sheila Castillo, Nocona, Mary Jane Molsbee, Loraine TX and Sarah Molsbee, Nocona and a host of nephews and nieces.

Donations can be made to either the Molsbee Cemetery Association in care of Cindy Billings, 399 Underwood Rd. Nocona, TX 76255 or Molsbee Chapel Church, 711 Farm-to-Market 3394, Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangement entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.