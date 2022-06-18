Nocona Library plans summer reading activities

Nocona Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Programs will be starting on July 13 with a theme of “Ocean of Possibilities.”

Organizers said they will be having a contest to see who can read the most pages. Prizes will be given to the child who reads the most pages in each age category. Children can sign up and pick up their reading logs anytime. Stop by the library for details.

Storytimes will be at 10 a.m. on July 13, July 20, and July 27. There will be books read and a craft made at each storytime.

There will be drawings to give away tickets to Castaway Cove courtesy of The Bowie News. Come and see what else we have planned for these times.

Children of all ages are welcome to participate in our programs. The library is open Monday thru Friday 9 to 5.