February 5, 1929 – June 23, 2022

KEMPNER, TX – Peggy Kresse, 93, passed away on June 23, 2022.

A graveside service will take place at 10:15 a.m. on July 1 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Peggy was born Feb. 5, 1929 in Ringold, OK to Harry and Velma Storie Swafford. In 1947 Peggy graduated from Bowie High School. After high school she attended Austin College in Sherman. She became a majorette with the school band and this is where she met the halfback football player, Milton Kresse Jr. They married on June 1, 1949 and were married for 61 years before his passing on June 28, 2010.

When Milton joined the U.S. Army, Peggy became the military wife who made a home for the family at each location they were stationed. Those places include: Fort Stewart, GA, a one year tour in Vietnam, Fort Ord, CA, a one year tour in Korea, Scoffield Barracks, HI, Fort Knox, KY AND Fort Hood, TX, where they retired then made Fort Worth their home.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Kerr, Fort Worth, Vickii and Ron Chance, Kempner and Joe Kresse, Bowie; grandchildren, Justin and Cathy Kerr, Corpus Christi and Jake and Kristina Kresse, Aledo and great grandchildren, Jordan Kresse, Kayla Kresse and Jagger Kresse, all of Aledo.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Worth.

