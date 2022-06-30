November 7, 1935 – June 18, 2022

ROGERS, AR. – The Rev. James Dell Keith, 86, fulfilled his calling on June 18, 2022.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on July 10 at Central United Methodist Church in Rogers, AR. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

James was born in Hot Springs, AR. on Nov. 7, 1935 to Morris and Mildred Braughton Keith. He graduated from Arkansas State University in 1955, and married the love of his life, Jane Mabry, in 1959.

He has a master of divinity degree from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, CO. In his 58-year career as a United Methodist minister, he served 17 churches in Arkansas, Texas and Nebraska. He loved a junk yard almost as much as the pulpit, buying and selling countless numbers of antique cars. His friends and those whose lives he touched are innumerable.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Hilton; brother, Bill Keith and daughter, Patricia Keith Hedges.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Mabry Keith; son, James D. Keith Jr; daughter, Sarah Boyer; brother, Robert Keith; sister-in-law, Glenda Keith; grandchildren, Ashton Necessary, Keith Hedges, Madison Sexton, Kate Keith, James D. Keith III, Tommy Boyer and Sam Boyer; seven great-grandchildren and bonus daughters, PJ Cooper and Wendy Dunn-Gammarano.

The family would like to thank Mercy Wound Care, Circle of Life Hospice, Tiffany Brandenburg and most importantly, Christel Kurtich, who tirelessly cared for Bro. Jim.

Online condolences may be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to your local United Methodist Church or the Museum of Automobiles, 8 Jones Lane, Morrilton, AR 72110.

Arrangements entrusted to the Benton County Funeral Home of Rogers, AR.

