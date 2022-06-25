Survey asks residents to report their internet needs

The Montague County Broadband Committee, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas and funded by the Priddy Foundation, is asking residents, business owners, ranchers, agriculture producers, first responders, community institutions, and health care officials to participate in a brief 10-minute survey designed to assess internet needs and usage throughout the community.

Survey data will be used to create a technology action plan tailored to the unique connectivity needs of the county. The plan will be developed by leveraging CN Texas’ Connected Community Engagement Program and will be shaped directly by survey feedback.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their feedback before Aug. 19. You can access the survey through the county’s website at: co.montague.tx.us/. Also go to connectednation.org/montague-county-texas/.

