Tales ‘N’ Trails hosts membership meeting with program on ‘The Lost Battalion’

The board of Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum hosts the annual membership meeting featuring “The Lost Battalion,” a presentation by Kerry Clower.

The program will be at 2 p.m. on June 25 at The Shops in Nocona at 315 Clay Street. Members are welcome to attend for free and non-members are $10. Light refreshments will be served.

TNT is a project of the North Texas Society of History and Culture, which operates through a volunteer board. It is supported by memberships and fundraisers.

Clower is associated with the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. “The Lost Battalion” refers to the 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry (36th Infantry Division, originally Texas National Guard), which was surrounded by German forces in the Vosges Mountains on Oct. 24, 1944.

For information call 940-825-5330. Individual memberships start at $35 per year, a family is $50 and various levels up from that.