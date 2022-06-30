Tami Jean Melton

August 29, 1966 – June 26, 2022

SUNSET – Tami Jean Voltz Melton, 55, passed away on June 26, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on July 1, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Jim Harmon officiating. A private burial will take place at Scrougy Cemetery.

Melton was born August 29, 1966 in Billings, MT to Benjamin and Sharon Allen Voltz. She grew up in the Billings and Silesia, MT area and graduated from Joliet High School in Joliet, MT in 1985.

On June 11, 1988 she married Jeff Melton. The couple lived in Carrolton until buying land and building their home in Sunset. She worked for James Woods Motors for 31 years as a warranty administrator. She loved being outdoors, traveling and spending lots of time with family.

Melton is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Arnold Voltz.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeff Melton, Sunset; mother, Sharon Voltz, Billings, MT; sisters, Tracy Lewelling and Teresa Banks and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to Easy Street Animal Shelter at P.O. Box 237, Saint Jo, TX 76265, or a local church or charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.