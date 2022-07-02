2 teen camp counselors accuse fellow teen of sexual assault

Three teenage counselors have been terminated at Charis Hills Camp outside Sunset after two of them made complaints of sexual assault.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson of the Montague County Sheriff’s office said they were contacted on July 22.

Charis Hills is a Christian summer camp for youngsters 7-18 with learning differences and social difficulties. Camp Director Rand Southard said all three teens were terminated from their jobs as counselors immediately.

“We contacted the sheriff and reported to all those we need to. It did not involve any campers, and I have received no reports from anyone about incidents involving anything with the children. The kids are safe, the counselors are safe,” said Southard on Friday, the final day of camp.

The case has been referred to the county juvenile authorities. The two females are age15 and 17, while the male suspect is 17.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.