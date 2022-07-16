Airport hangar taking shape

The new hangar at Bowie Airport is taking shape as a local couple leases the land from the city and builds it. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
Construction is underway at the Bowie Municipal Airport on a new large hangar that will expand available plane rental space at the facility.
Last December the Bowie City Council approved a lease and construction agreement with Jeff and Karen Metzler. The contract is a 30-year agreement at $1,200 a year.
The Metzlers will be leasing 4,400 square feet of land and build a 55 X 80 foot hangar. It will be deemed South Hangar #3.

