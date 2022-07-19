April 26, 1947 – July 14, 2022

Fairview, MT – Barbara Andreasen, 75, passed away on July 14, 2022 in Sidney, MT.

Visitation was from noon to 6 p.m. on July 18, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney, MT. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on July 19, at the Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, ND.

Andreasen was born on April 26, 1947 to Sanford Ervin and Shirley Ingram Strickland in Bell, CA. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Dale Andreasen that same year on July 21, in Bowie. Most of her life she was a homemaker with odd jobs at times. One of her jobs was a cashier at the Loaf n Jug in Fairview. She also was involved with the VFW Auxiliary for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Shirley Strickland; husband, Dale Andreasen; in-laws, Sigurd and Gladys Andreasen and sisters, Sue Romine and Shirley Partridge.

She is survived by her children, Sherri Fox, Fort Worth, Cindy Andreasen, Fairview, ND, Jerry Andreasen, Fairview, MT, and Michelle Judd, Fairview, MT; 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT.