BISD studies how to spend its remaining $1.2 million in ESSER grants

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees will be considering what to do with the remaining $1.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds as they dive into the budget process for 2022-23 in the next few months.

At its June board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker presented a rundown of all the projects and areas where the funds were spent, along with offering some potential ideas on how to use the remainder.

Walker said the beauty of these grants was the provision that allowed districts to supplant salaries, which frees up those funds from the budget to place on other major projects.

She specifically pointed to the keyless exterior entry system that is being installed in the district that tops more than $400,000, a desired project for several years, but with no place in the budget. The district also installed ionizers on its HVAC units which can tackle not only COVID but other viruses and allergens.

