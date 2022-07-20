BISD trustees receive four payroll options to review before budget workshop

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie School Trustees received several payroll options to consider for the 2022-23 budget as preliminary budget work continues.

Finance Director Paula Peterson reviewed the options prepared by her and Superintendent Blake Enlow. So far about $9.5 million in taxes have been collected, which is up $118,258 with a few months left in the fiscal year. At this point overall taxes are up $21,836 compared to this point in the prior year.

State revenue is running behind by about $1.8 million, however, Peterson said last year during July and August the district saw $1,767,000 in state payments and $260,000 in taxes arrive. In looking at other revenue, the director said donations are down about $30,000 and playoff games are down about $15,000.

Read the full story on the preliminary budget work in the mid-week Bowie News.