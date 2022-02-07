BISD updated on buildings, operations

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Along with personnel issues, the Bowie School Board received multiple annual reports this week and approved calling an election for November.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said tornado roof repairs have finally begun on the junior high and he offered the board photos of the rooftop taken by a drone to show the slight variance in the color of the sections that have so far been replaced.

In an update on the new administration building, Enlow said the staff of M.F. Littekan offered a fifth version of the floor plan that places the building at the corner of Tarrant and Rock.

That plan also includes a total of 85 parking places with the majority in a parking lot built in between the junior high cafeteria and the new administration building. He anticipates a final plan will come to the board in July.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.