Blood drive planned for July 23

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department joins with Carter BloodCare for a blood drive on July 23 at the Bowie Plaza parking lot at 1524 State Highway 59 North.

The drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Area residents are invited to support neighbors in need by donating blood to Carter BloodCare.

Sign up at: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132094.