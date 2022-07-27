December 1, 1938 – July 23, 2022

BOWIE – Bobby “BK” Beadles, 83, died on July 23, 2022 in Bowie.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 27, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on July 28, at Central Baptist Church in Bowie with Greg Shaw officiating.

Beadles was born on Dec. 1, 1938 in Shallowater to Steve and Etta Dendy Beadles. He grew up in West Texas and enlisted in the United States Navy after high school. In 1968 he moved his family to Bowie to work for Brazos Electric Cooperative and later started his own company, B.K. Electric.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Beadles.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Beadles, Bowie; children, Kim Bozarth, Bill Beadles, Lanny Willingham and Donna Attaberry; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many more family members and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.