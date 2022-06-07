Bowie grad, MLB pitcher Brandon Workman hosting baseball clinic

Brandon Workman, Bowie High School graduate and professional baseball pitcher with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, is hosting a local baseball clinic July 13-14 at the high school baseball field.
The clinic will address hitting, fielding and pitching with instruction from former MLB and professional players. It will be in age groups for: 6-10, 11-14 and 15-plus. Fees for the clinic are $100 for the youngest group, $125 for the middle and $150 for the older group.
Register to play by email by July 9 to: BrandonWorkmanRea
ltor @gmail.com.
