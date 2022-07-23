Bowie Mission Director retires, reception on July 28

After 20-plus years leading the Bowie Mission, Director David White has decided to retire effective July 28.

There will be a reception from 2-3 p.m. on July 28 at the mission, located at 201 Greenwood to honor the many years of service David and his wife Connie have given to the mission.

It also will be an opportunity to meet the two new co-directors, Cindy Brewer and Charles Whittmer. Both are longtime volunteers with Brewer the present bookkeeper for the mission.

White has seen many changes in his lengthy tenure at the mission as it served the needs of families at its old location at 114 W. Wise. When that building was condemned in May 2015 and it was determined it would cost too much to repair, the mission had to move out. The team worked diligently to find a new location to continue that work a short time later on Greenwood Street.

White has been a driving force through the years as the mission now owns its building, has a bit of money in the bank and receives support from the Ministerial Alliance of area Churches, which founded the mission. That board gave its approval to the changeover last week. Volunteers continue to be the life’s blood of the mission, as it relies on donations from citizens and business and the support of local churches.