The Bowie News celebrated its 100th anniversary with an open house on July 15. (Top) Bowie News Publisher Michael Winter and Editor Barbara Green accepted a proclamation honoring the day presented by Mayor Gaylynn Burris. A large group of guests attended to enjoy refreshments and look at historical memorabilia, along with helping the staff celebrate this milestone. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

Guests enjoyed refreshments, viewed Bowie News memorabilia and helped the News staff celebrate. (Bowie News photo)