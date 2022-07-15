Bowie News celebrates its 100th with open house

Bowie News celebrates its 100th birthday Friday with open house.

Thank you to everyone who came out today to help The Bowie News staff celebrate our 100th anniversary. There was a steady stream of guests who enjoyed looking at lots of historical newspapers and memorability. We appreciate those who took time to stop in, call and to our special customers who gifted us with lovely flowers that decorated our party. Watch for more photos of the fun in the mid-week Bowie News. And a special thank you to Mayor Gaylynn Burris for presenting a proclamation from the City of Bowie honoring our special day on July 15.