Bowie News invites you to help celebrate 100th birthday on Friday

The Bowie News invites you to help celebrate its 100th anniversary at an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 15 at 200 Walnut.

The staff and management looks forward to welcoming our subscribers, readers, friends and customers to stop by to help us celebrate. There will be cake and punch as we raise a toast to the next 100 years.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris will make a brief presentation of a proclamation at noon. The 2022 Montague County Guide also will be unveiled. Bring your business card to enter door prize drawings for free e-subscriptions.