Bowie News readies 100th anniversary looking back at its history, future

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie News celebrates a milestone of 100 years in business with an open house on July 15 at the News office at 200 Walnut Street.

The staff and management invite all our readers, friends and customers to stop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15 to help us celebrate. There will be cake and punch as we raise a toast to the next 100 years.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris will make a brief presentation of a proclamation at noon. The 2022-2023 Montague County Guide also will be unveiled. And don’t forget to bring your business card to drop in the basket to win a door prize.

History of the Bowie News showed through its nameplates.



History

Newspapers have a long and rich history in Montague County stretching back to frontier times.

The county history books note the first one published in the county was in June 6, 1876 under the heading “Salutatory.” Its editor was W.L. Lyles and his publishing partner was a man named Ryan. The newspaper business in Bowie has carried many nameplates through the years, but no matter the name it was always the lifeblood of the community.

The Bowie News timeline dates to Feb. 9, 1922 when Robert Murphy published the community newspaper under the title, “The Bowie Booster.” It continued under that name until the late 1930s when it was purchased by local businessman Lum Lovette, who changed it to The Bowie News.

As the Great Depression and World War II arrived there were multiple changes in the newspaper’s ownership. There was a large fire in downtown Bowie in 1951 that almost destroyed the News office. Valuable records were lost, leaving certain details unknown about these transitions.

Coy Perry bought it in 1937 and operated it until Mark Campbell purchased it Sept. 1, 1941. H.I Trout bought the paper on Jan. 1, 1948 and continued until April 3, 1953, when he sold to Harlow E. Tibbetts. The new publisher also bought out the Montague County Times from Tom and Ben Daniels. He combined it with The Bowie News and published a semi-weekly until 1954.

Tibbetts sold out to Emerson Lynn on July 1, 1958. One of the highlights of his tenure was publication of the Montague County Centennial issue, the largest paper to ever be printed in the county at 92 pages. The extensive edition, published on July 24, 1958, covered every aspect of Montague County history and its towns, as well as celebrating the centennial. It is a staple for county history.

In November 1965 ownership of The Bowie News came to James H. Winter. This veteran journalist and advertising man brought a new format to the newspaper and many technological advances in publishing.

In a few short years the newspaper was winning top awards in the Texas Press Association contest for better newspapers, as well as other regional press association. His “Jim’s Gems” column was very popular and was even noted twice with column quotes given in the U.S. Congressional Record.

The Bowie News went from cut and paste newspaper layout, to computerized design. In 1972 the paper obtained a four-unit Harris offset press and completely computerized offset cold type equipment was installed. Partnering with two other newspapers, BNJ Printing was formed printing not only those newspapers from Nocona and Jacksboro, but many from across North Texas.

Following the death of James Winter on Sept. 5, 2003, the newspaper ownership was in flux until December 2011 when his middle son, Michael Winter, purchased the newspaper.

The new publisher brought more than 28 years in the advertising and newspaper business to the hometown where he grew up and graduated high school.

He launched Post Oak Media with The Bowie News at the center of the publishing company. He also added very popular regional magazines North Texas Farm and Ranch, Oklahoma Farm and Ranch and LiveIt, along with many other specialty publications.

Today’s News

The Bowie News has undergone many changes since 2011 moving to a new location at the former Bowie Bank in the center of downtown. The coverage area has expanded to include all of Montague County. The larger building has provided more space for business development.

Technology has continued to move the company forward. The Bowie News operates a popular webpage, plus active social media pages. The News also was one of the first community newspapers to launch an e-subscription to attract those who want their News digitally. The e-sub format continues to grow.

The Bowie News has continued its award winning tradition winning multiple first place TPA awards for news writing, advertising design, sports coverage and photography.

In recent years it has received first place for overall general excellence twice, top sports coverage three times and advertising design twice.

In June 2017, the staff was honored to received the TPA Community Service Award recognizing The Bowie News “Build a Better Bowie” campaign, which explored the strengths and weaknesses of the community following the closure of the local hospital in an effort to foster a positive community outlook.

The Bowie News also was honored this spring with the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Treasure Business Award, which honors its family ownership and local operation for 100 years or more.

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce also presented the Bowie News with its Community Support Award for “Selflessness, commitment and dedication to the community.”

The Bowie News staff is led by Michael Winter as publisher/owner. His family has operated the Bowie News for more than half its life at 57 total years. Before taking over the company he spent more than 25 years in the industry. Winter’s various stops included the Wichita Falls Times Record News, The Abilene Reporter News and The Fort Worth Star- Telegram.

Winter had not planned to make a move to small town newspapers when he and the Star-Telegram parted ways in 2011, he began to see it as an opportunity to create a new publishing hub and to continue the newspaper developed by his father.

“I have enjoyed the last 11 years immensely. That’s not to say it’s been easy. Between huge changes in our local market, technological changes,a 100-year pandemic and now supply chain issues all make each week very challenging,” he explained.

“Our goal is to be the looking glass for our community and to keep doing the good work that we have always done. We could not do it without our dedicated and hard-working team,” he added.

The experienced staff includes Barbara Green, editor and general manager with the News 38 years; Jordan Neal, sports editor for the past five years; Kayla Jean Woolf, production manager with the News 15 years; Kathy Miller, advertising sales representative with the News for 10 years; Brenda Bingham Steen, accounting with the News for 13 years; Sherrie Nelson, advertising representative with the News for three years; Pat Blackburn, circulation with the News four years; Danny Holman, circulation with the News 15 years; Maddie Davis with the News for four months; and Dani Blackburn, former Bowie News staffer and editor of NTFR and LiveIt with the News for seven years.