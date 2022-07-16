Bowie School Board meets Monday

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 18 with a lengthy agenda of annual business, plus a review of the district’s strategic plan and District of Innovation renewal process.

Kenny Miller, deputy executive director for the Region 9 Education Service Center, will discuss the district’s strategic plan.

For the DOI plan, there will be a public meeting to see the final version of the plan renewal.

The board will set meeting days in August as they finalize the budget and tax rate, and set hearing dates for those.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will provide the board with a school safety update.

In the past month the state agency and governor have sent out directives for districts to address and review their safety policies and concerns. Handbooks and Code of conduct will be reviewed.

They will include updates from administrators, a preliminary budget update and consideration of policy changes based on Texas Association of School Board updates.