Build a boat for this week’s summer reading

This week’s Summer Reading program for the Bowie Public Library focuses on boats continuing the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
Youngsters will build a boat craft on July 19. Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. each Tuesday in July.
Bring your reading log so your child is entered in a drawing for a ticket to Castaway Cove courtesy of The Bowie News.
At 1 p.m. on July 22 there will be a teen program at the library and it will be bottle lid art day.
