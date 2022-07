Demolition of this burned property at Wise and Rock finally came down this week. (Photo by Barbara Green)

This corner at Wise and Rock was the scene of a lot of demolition this week as the burned shell of this home destroyed by fire in May 2020 was finally taken down. The property has reportedly been involved in litigation stalling its demolition. Next door an older home is getting a face lift along with the two-story Blake home across the street.