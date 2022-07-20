‘Chickin, pickin’, fiddlin’ fun July Jam on July 30

Mose Johnson didn’t know at the age of three years old and with his love for raising chickens, he would be creating a legacy for Bowie.

Later in life after marrying Mabel Jones on June 5, 1904, they began their journey with just $15 and some shoeboxes full of baby chicks.

This was the start of the M. Johnson Poultry Ranch – breeders of the World’s Best Laying Strain of Single Comb White Leghorns. He installed the first Mammoth Incubator with a 6,000-egg capacity in Texas.

By 1915, the ranch covered 350 acres and was considered the largest poultry ranch in the world. Surviving the Great Depression the ranch continued with over a million baby chicks being shipped all over the world. With this pioneering spirit, the tradition of Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival was hatched.

July Jam is a “Chickin’ Pickin’ Fiddlin’ Dancing Fun Time,” that raises funds for awards at the championship fiddle contest one of the anchors of Chicken and Bread. The jam will be at 6 p.m. on July 30.

