Citizens reminded to take part in internet needs survey for Montague County

Montague County residents are reminded to complete and submit the broadband survey by Aug. 19.

The Montague County Broadband Committee is asking everyone to participate in a brief 10-minute survey designed to assess internet needs and usage throughout their community.

Survey data will be used to create a technology action plan tailored to the unique connectivity needs of the county.

Access the survey through the county website at: co.montague.tx.us/. Residents can also access the survey directly by visiting: https://connectednation.org/montague-county-texas/.