City budget draft basic, no frills

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham told the city council this week with the present economic atmosphere it’s not the time to “be aggressive,” and that was just one of the factors he and the department heads used in developing the 2022-23 budget proposal.

The draft was presented to the council on Monday night and while Cunningham did not call it barebones, the proposal appears to be basic with few large expenses. Pamela Woods, finance director, also told the council this is a fully balanced budget if tax projections and revenue estimates hold.

“When we started this, inflation was starting to rage, the economy was falling and interest rates were up. This is not the time to be aggressive with the budget. Every department head worked very hard on their budget,” said the manager.

