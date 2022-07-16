Cody Canada and The Departed ready Bowie concert

Cody Canada and The Departed will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on July 23, at the Bowie Community Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m. General admission is $20 and tables are $250. The event brings your own beer and RV spaces are available. For tickets visit outhousetickets.com.

One of the most recognized names among the Oklahoma music culture, Cody Canada trails a 30-year music footprint stemming from the renowned music scene referred to as Red Dirt. It goes by many names; some call it alt-country, some folk rock, some Americana, but no matter what you call it, the genre boasts an elite list of songwriters whose works have agelessly traversed decades and risen to legendary status.

