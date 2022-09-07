Commissioners to consider burn ban

As Texas continues to roast under the “heat dome,” Montague County Commissioners will consider a possible ban on outdoor burning when they meet at 9 a.m. on July 11.

Throughout the holiday weekend county firefighters were called to multiple grassfires many believed to have been caused by fireworks, but the prompt response has stopped any large spread of fire.

In the Iowa Park area the Koonce Fire has burned some 3,500 acres since it started Wednesday evening. On Friday it was 85% contained. On Wednesday night portions of U.S. Highway 287 were closed near the fire due to heavy smoke. Cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The court is expected to continue work on the budget as elected officials can make their pitch for increases or changes in their budgets. Certified values will not be released until the end of July.

Other items on Monday’s agenda will be an update from Lucky Paws and Easy Street Animal Shelters on the status of local shelters. Sheriff Marshall Thomas also will present a participation agreement between his office and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A bid from Wayne Cannaday and Mobile Home Helper LLC for two lots in Oaks Shores will be considered along with a tax resale deed for the property.