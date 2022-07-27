July 12, 1951 – July 23, 2022

BOWIE – Don Lee Olinger, 71, died on July 23, 2022.

Olinger was born July 12, 1951 in Richmond, VA to Lorraine and Thomas Olinger. He was a family man and a craftsman of great skill. He was friendly, generous and surrounded by people who loved him and who he loved everywhere he went.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Olinger; his father and mother in-law; one child and seven grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; sister, Hazel; children, Sharon Sherman, Timothy Olinger, William Olinger, Violet Barfield, Mia Taylor, Benjamin Olinger, Luke Olinger, Linna Weinbaum and Yonah Lindsay; 26 grandchildren and many close friends.