Driver loses control at high speed, crashes into overhead gasoline tanks at AD yard

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle on a tight curve early Wednesday morning and crashed into an overhead gasoline tank at the Ashley-Douglass yard in Bowie.

That suspect was not believed to have life-threatening injuries, but police were waiting to speak with him. Sgt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said Thursday when they were able to speak to the driver at the scene he did not have a Texas driver’s license, but he provided a name and an Oklahoma license.

“We have not been able to verify 100% the name of the driver, but we are working on a subpoena for the hospital records. An arrest warrant for driving while intoxicated also is being obtained,” said Blackburn.

The emergency call for the accident at 200 Cowan in the Ashley-Douglass fuel yard came in at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday. The caller said a vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed had crashed into the overhead gas tanks and gas was pouring out, plus the driver was still inside.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.