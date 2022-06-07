Forestburg ISD hires new principal

Trey Cumby has been named the new principal for Forestburg School announced Jason Briles, superintendent, this past week.

The district hired from within as Cumby began his teaching career in the district in 2018. Before coming to Forestburg Independent School District Cumby worked for Atmos Energy as a curriculum developer, instructional designer and instructor.

He graduated from Frisco High School in 2002 and Fort Hays State University in 2018 with a bachelor degree in human services and sociology. At FISD he has taught English I, II, III, IV, speech and health, plus coached football, basketball, track and tennis.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity. I feel blessed to inherit an incredible staff and a group of students that exhibit the values and work ethic educators dream of,” said the new principal.

